Juve’s frontline sets negative record: The worst in 23 years

Following an abysmal start the the campaign, Juve’s results have improved since December, allowing them to sneak into the top four spots.

Some observers still believe that the Old Lady is still in the running for the Scudetto – especially with Milan, Inter and Napoli repeatedly dropping points as of late – but the club’s attacking stats suggest otherwise.

In fact, the Bianconeri’s goal record is more appropriate to a mid-table side.

According to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the club has only registered 38 goals in 26 Serie A fixtures thus far this season. The source reveals that this negative stat is the worst since 1999.

Even though the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic has been a major boost, the Serbian has only scored once in three league appearances.

However, the bomber can’t be faulted, as the other center forwards (the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean) have been struggling for goals since the start of the campaign.

Moreover, Paulo Dybala’s recent injury has made things worse, leaving Vlahovic starving for service in a side that lacks creativity.

Finally, we must also mention the midfield that has been very rarely contributing in scoring. While Weston McKennie and Manuel Locatelli occasionally scored, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo are yet to break their duck.