Juve’s fullback regrets: Four transfer targets that went elsewhere

Despite the team’s shaky start to the campaign, Federico Cherubini and company did well to bolster Max Allegri’s squad during the summer transfer market.

But while the management was able to fill the majority of holes within the team, the fullback department remained unaddressed, with the only new arrival being Andrea Cambiaso, who didn’t even remain for the campaign.

Therefore, the manager only has four fullbacks at his disposal, including the struggling Alex Sandro and his unconvincing alternative Mattia De Sciglio.

However, ilBianconero points out to the fact that Juventus missed the boat on four impressive fullbacks who would have surely added some strength to the declining department.

First on the list in Nahuel Molina. The right-back was reportedly close to signing for Juventus, but Atletico Madrid eventually won the race by offering Udinese the services of Nehuen Perez.

The Bianconeri were also tracking another Udinese wingback in Destiny Udogie. But since the Zebrette were adamant on maintaining the youngster’s services for another campaign, Fabio Paratici came forward with the right formula, securing a deal that would see the teenager joining Tottenham next season.

Juventus were also interested in the services of Germany international David Raum, but he eventually left Hoffenheim to sign for RB Leipzig.

Finally, Owen Wijndal was one of the Raiola/Pimenta clients who the Old Lady was keeping tabs on. But at the end of day, the exciting Dutch fullback sealed a switch to Ajax.