Juve’s hunt for a midfielder leads them to Bundesliga star

While many of us were tired of reading the same old names who being repeatedly linked to Juventus, the transfer market has now offered the Bianconeri a new potential target for the middle of the park.

According to TuttoJuve, the Italian club is interested in the services of Red Bull Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer.

The Austrian made the switch from RB Salzburg to its German sister club back in 2017. His current deal expires in 2023, which renders him an affordable option for the Old Lady.

However, the report mentions that Manchester United is also on the trail of the 24-year-old midfielder.

Laimer mostly plays a defensive midfielder in front of the backline, and acts as the team’s anchor. Therefore, he could fit into the Regista role at Juventus.

This season, the Austria international has thus far made 20 Bundesliga appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists for his teammates.

Juve FC say

Even though Juventus have been linked with bigger names, Laimer might be a better fit after all. At the age of 24, the player is ready to enter the peak years of his career. It would be a similar move to the one that saw Denis Zakaria landing in Turin last January.

Moreover, Laimer’s ability to anchor the play from a deep role could make him the right profile to slot in between Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli and allow them to act as box-to-box midfielders.