Juve’s hunt for a new midfielder leads them to La Liga star

The summer transfer market is fast approaching, and Juventus must address the elephant in the room.

The Bianconeri’s midfield has been largely identified as their weakest department – even though other areas are from perfect.

With Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot putting on inconsistent performances, Aaron Ramsey lacking sharpness at times, and even Arthur committing a howler against Benevento, reinforcements are truly needed.

Whilst Manuel Locatelli has been the most prominent name on Fabio Paratici’s agenda – at least if reports are to be believed – the sporting director could be pursuing an alternative for the Sassuolo man.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), the Italian champions have set their sights on Joan Jordan.

This is perhaps the first time that the Sevilla midfielder’s name is being linked with a move towards Turin.

The source adds that the Andalusians would be asking for a fee around 25 million euros in order to release their man.

The Spanish midfielder joined Sevilla in 2019 after completing a move from Eibar for a transfer worth 14 millions.

The 26-year-old has been a pillar for Julen Lopetegui’s side ever since, and this season, he contributed in one goal and 6 assists in his 26 La Liga appearances.

Last season, Jordan won his first major career trophy, when the Spanish club beat Inter in the finals of Europa League.

Whilst Locatelli arguably remains Juve’s main priority for the regista role, the Sevilla star represents a possibly cheaper alternative.

Moreover, Jordan’s Europa League and Champions League campaigns render him a more experienced player on the European level.