Last year, Juventus enjoyed a lavish January session, with the management pulling off three important signings: Federico Gatti, Denis Zakaria and of course Dusan Vlahovic in a ground-shattering transfer. But this time around, the Bianconeri are significantly quieter, making very little noise in the winter market.

According to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, sporting director Federico Cherubini could make a splash later in the summer, but only if the club sells Weston McKennie.

The source claims that Juventus aren’t eager to part ways with the American, however, he remains the most logical sale considering his current status at the club and the fact that he has rich Premier League suitors on this trail.

But as the report explains, if the Texan heads towards the exit door at Continassa, the Bianconeri wouldn’t opt for a direct replacement, as Max Allegri already possesses enough depth in the middle of the park.

Instead, Juve would consider reinvesting the funds to bolster their wingback department by signing a player who can rotate with Juan Cuadrado on the right flank.

The aging Colombian played almost non-stop during the first half of the campaign which eventually took its toll on his body. With La Vespa unavailable, Allegri has been improvising solutions with every new match, exhibiting the need for a new right-back.

With Paul Pogba’s return edging closer, Juventus should have an abundance of midfielders, pushing McKennie further down in the pecking order. Therefore, replacing the USMNT star with a genuine wide player would be a wise call on the management’s part.