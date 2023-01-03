Juve’s Matias Soulé is a wanted man with five Serie A clubs on his heels

Since the start of the season, Matias Soulé has become a permanent member of the Juventus senior squad. The young Argentine had signed for the Bianconeri in 2020 and has been swiftly rising through the ranks ever since.

The 19-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most exciting youngsters in Turin, but he hasn’t been able to feature prominently with the first team. This season, he has made five Serie A appearances, only one as a starter, and three short cameos in the Champions League.

Therefore, the management would entertain the idea of sending the winger away on loan in January in order to gain valuable top tier experience, and they surely wouldn’t struggle to find him a suitor.

According to TuttoJuve, at least five Serie A clubs are interested in adding Soulé to their ranks this winter.

In recent weeks, Sampdoria had emerged as the favorites to land the Argentine, but the Ligurians will face competition from Empoli, Spezia, Salernitana and Monza.

Juve FC say

If Allegri won’t grant the player decent playing time, then a loan spell would be a logical proposal. At the moment, Sampdoria are in a sea of troubles, which could hinder the young man’s experience.

On the either hand, Empoli and Spezia have a reputation for developing youngsters, so they would arguably make for fitting destinations. But in Monza, Soulé would reunite with fellow Juventus youngsters Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia.