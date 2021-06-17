Juve’s Matthijs de Ligt confirmed as starting today

Ronald De Boer has confirmed that Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt will return for the Netherlands today, and will start today’s match with Austria.

The 21 year-old missed the previous victory over the Ukraine with injury, but having returned to full training since, he is ready to play from kick-off this evening.

Football-Oranje confirmed that the manager admitted that De Ligt will be starting, although it is unknown whose place in the team that he will be taking.

The Oranje will play in the third match of the day, and depending on the result between North Macedonia and Ukraine, they could well be booking their place in the knockout rounds this evening.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci already helped Italy to secure their place after a second-straight victory in their group to become the first and only team in the next round thus far, and De Ligt could well be key in helping his country to do the same.

Should Ukraine avoid defeat against North Macedonia, the Netherlands will be assured of top spot with a win over Austria, which will secure their opponents to come from the group of third place finishers.

Will De Ligt be a huge boost to their defence after conceding twice in their opener with Ukraine?

Patrick