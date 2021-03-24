Juve’s Most Valuable Player reveals and where he ranks in Europe

The French Centre International d’Etude du Sport has released their latest study of Europe’s most valuable player for each team, and Matthijs De Ligt claims the title for Juventus.

The Dutch defender joined the club from Ajax in the summer of 2019, and has become a key member of the first-team squad.

Despite vying with the likes of Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci for minutes, the defender’s value has remained at a constant high, as confirmed by the CIES latest study.

The French website uses a range of algorithms and data to calculate each team’s MVP, and unfortunately not a single player from Italy or the Italian division breaks into the top ten, although the fact that Kylian Mbappe fails to make the top three also raises questions in itself.

Europe’s Most Valuable players for the top 20 clubs as claimed by CIES:

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford €150-200

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland €150-200

Atlético Madrid’s João Félix €120-150

Manchester City’s Phil Foden €120-150

Paris St-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé €120-150

Arsenal FC’s Bukayo Saka €120-150

Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner €90-120

Liverpool FC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold €90-120

Bayern München’s Alphonso Davies €90-120

FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong €90-120

Internazional’s Lautaro Martínez €90-120

Juventus FC’s Matthijs de Ligt €90-120

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane €90-120

Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby €70-90

Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior €70-90

Wolverhampton FC’s Pedro Neto €70-90

Everton FC’s Richarlison de Andrade€70-90

RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo €70-90

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans €70-90

LOSC Lille’s Jonathan David €50-70

What does this list tell you about Juventus?

Patrick