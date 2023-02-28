Juve’s next breakout star? A closer look at Enzo Barrenechea

When Juventus take on Torino this evening, Max Allegri could hand Enzo Barrenechea his full debut with the senior squad. The 21-year-old could usurp his compatriot Leandro Paredes in the pecking order and replace the suspended Manuel Locatelli.

So what do we know about the young midfielder who could become the Old Lady’s next breakout star?

JuventusNews24 journalist Marco Baridon offers us a closer look at the young Argentine who started his professional career at Newell’s Old Boys, which also happens to be Leo Messi’s original club.

The youngster first arrived in Turin in January 2020, joining the Primavera squad. Interestingly, it was Matias soulé who spoiled the official announcement with a post on social media. The two Argentines remain close friends, forming a fraternal bond.

Unfortunately for the young Enzo, his first season at the club was halted by Covid-19. His career then took another major blow when he sustained an injury in May 2021 which kept him out of action for nine months.

Nevertheless, the midfielder was determined to make up for lost time. He has been an instrumental member of Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen squad since making his recovery. He’s also the designated penalty kick taker thanks to his cold-blooded approach, He has already bagged spot kicks.

The journalist also notes a fun fact about Barrenechea. In February 2020, he made his Primavera debut against Inter, lining up alongside Nicolò Fagioli in the middle of the park. Thus, the Argentine could find the same teammate if he were to take his full debut with the senior team in the Derby della Mole.