At the end of the season, Juventus might be forced to part ways with Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, and there’s still no major breakthrough in the negotiations.

So which player could potentially replace the 28-year-old who’s currently enjoying his finest campaign in Turin?

Well, how about the man who had the better of him last Sunday at the Mapei Stadium?

According to Calciomercato journalist Marco Demicheli, all clues suggest that Davide Frattesi will be the Bianconeri’s primary target in the upcoming summer transfer session.

The 23-year-old has also been prolific this season, scoring six goals in Serie A, marking himself as one of the most impressive box-to-box midfielders in Italian football.

While the source admits that the competition for the player’s signature could be fierce – with Roma, Milan and Inter all in the fray – Juventus are showing concrete interest in the player.

As the journalist points out, three influential persons have already discussed the Italian’s potential transfer to Turin: Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevale, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and the Bianconeri’s Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo.

Juve FC say

Realistically speaking, Juventus will struggle to maintain Rabiot’s service beyond the current campaign, but Frattesi would fit well in the current project.

In Turin, he would find fellow young Italian midfielders in the shape of Nicolò Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Rovella, plus Manuel Locatelli who made a similar switch two years ago.