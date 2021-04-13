Juve’s next midfielder named among the weekend’s flops

When Genoa took the pitch on the Allianz Arena last Sunday, Juventus fans were able to notice some familiar faces.

Besides Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca who actually wore the Old Lady’s colors in the past and are now on loan at the Marassi stadium, Nicolo Rovella is another player whose contract in now owned by the Italian champions.

The young midfielder broke through the Grifone’s ranks, becoming a key player for his side during the ongoing campaign.

Fabio Paratici and company were obviously impressed with his talents, and opted to sign him last January, but left him on loan with Davide Ballardini’s side until the summer of 2022.

Nonetheless, the 19-year-old was unable to showcase his best performance against his future club, and was heavily criticized by the Italian press.

In fact, Calciomercato named him as one of the major flops of matchday 30 in their worst XI formation of the weekend.

The report gave him a below average rating of 4.5, describing his performance as the following:

“Too tender and too excited to find himself in front of his next Juventus teammates”.

Although Rovella was far from his best, this particularly low grade feels a little too harsh on a player who’s still in his first year as a professional.

It should be mentioned that the youngster was actually the one who provided the assist for Genoa’s lone goal which was scored by potential Juventus transfer target Gianluca Scamacca.

The list of flops also contained the likes of Inter’s Alexis Sanchez, Parma’s Gervinho and another two Genoa players in Valon Behrami and Davide Biraschi.