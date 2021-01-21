Juve’s next striker: Scamacca still the favorite, but Pirlo favors another option

After winning the Italian Super Cup trophy last night with a 2-0 win over Napoli, the Juventus hierarch is expected to shift its focus once again to the transfer market.

With the Winter market set to close its doors by the end of the month, the Old lady will no doubt sprint to sign a much needed striker.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata being the only three forwards in the attacking department, it is no secret that the Bianconeri have been chasing a fourth striker during the month of January.

However, it seems that none of the available options has truly convinced the black and white administration who are still binding their time, reflecting on which target to pursue.

According to the Corriere Dello Sport via Calciomercato, Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca (currently on loan at Genoa) remains the favorite to make his landing in Turin, as the negotiations between the parties are progressing.

Nonetheless, the source believes that Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has a better alternative in mind, and that is Chelsea’s French striker Olivier Giroud, as the young tactician is apparently an admirer of the 34-year-old hit-man.

The report adds that the former Italy international Graziano Pellè would be the easiest to sign as he’s currently a free agent after leaving the Chinese Super league earlier this month. Thus, the Old Lady could be leaving him as a last minute backup option.

Finally, Napoli’s Fernando Llorente, who was last night on the pitch against the Bianconeri, is still on the list, even though the rumors regarding his return to Juve have recently cooled down.