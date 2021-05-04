Juve’s old foe returns to manage Serie A opponents (Image)

It surely won’t be a dull Tuesday afternoon in the Italian capital.

Few weeks after getting sacked from his latest gig at Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho has rocked the internet with the announcement of his arrival to Roma next season.

The club’s official website confirmed that the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager will take over starting next season, as his compatriot Paulo Fonseca will leave his post at the end of the campaign.

This is considered to be some massive news for Serie A fans, as the Portuguese found great success during his two-year spell with the Nerazzurri, including winning the infamous treble in 2010.

As for Juventus, their rivalry with Mourinho is a storied one, as the outspoken manager never backed out from creating fuss with his statements against the club during his time at Inter.

Moreover, the 58-year-old taunted the Bianconeri supporters when Manchester United won a Champions League fixture against the Old Lady in 2018. The coach later revealed that he was insulted by the crowd in attendance throughout the match.