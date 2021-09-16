Juve’s plan for Vlahovic could include a striker in exchange

Juve’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic is no longer a hidden secret. The Fiorentina striker is probably on the top of the club’s wish-list for next season, as he continues to smash goals left and right.

The Serbian scored more than 20 Serie A goals last season, and already grabbed three from the first three rounds of the new campaign.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old won’t come cheap, as his value could potentially reach 70 million euros. Moreover, the Viola detest selling their stars to the Old Lady – even if the likes of Federico Chiesa and Bernardeschi still made the switch in the previous years.

Therefore, Juventus could be working on a plan to drive the player’s price down, while also pleasing their Purple rivals.

According to SerieBnews.it via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will try to seal the signature of young Pisa striker, Lorenzo Lucca, and then offer his services to Fiorentina in exchange for Vlahohic.

The Italian is a 21-year-old forward who is courted by Milan and Inter – at least according the the source – and has scored three goals in his first three appearances in Serie B. The former Palermo man stands at 2,01 m.

Whilst buying a player only to offer him as an exchange for another can be described as an unorthodox strategy, the dire financial status of Italian clubs is forcing them to apply some awkward measures.

However, one must wonder if a Serie B talent would truly be able to tempt Fiorentina and convince them to offload their major star to their hated rivals.