Juve’s pre-season begins next week, and Barcelona friendly expected in August

After rejoining the club for a second spell, Massimiliano Allegri’s work on the pitch will begin soon enough. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Wednesday the 14th of July will be the official first day of Juve’s pre-season.

Nonetheless, the Livorno native will find a depleted group, with a big chunk of the first squad taking part in the continental tournaments.

Twelve of the the Bianconeri’s players took part in Euro 2020 – and four of them reached the final with Italy – whilst four of their players participated in the Copa America.

Therefore, the Brazilian duo of Alex Sandro and Danilo are expected to be the last to return to Continassa this summer, whilst the four Italian players and Alvaro Morata will also be given extra weeks of rest.

However, Max will have goalkeepers Mattia Perin and Carlo Pinsoglio available from the get-go, and the same goes for defenders Daniele Rugani and Radu Dragusin.

Nicolo Fagioli and Arthur will all be present next week, alongside Luca Pellegrini and of course Paolo Dybala. On the other hand, Nicolo Rovella will start his pre-season with Genoa, as per the previous agreement between the clubs, stating that the youngster remains with the Ligurians for another season.

On another note, Juventus will not go on pre-season tours, but will nonetheless play some friendly matches.

On the 31st of July, the Old Lady will take on Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza, but in August, Juve will travel to the Camp Nou stadium to meet Barcelona for the Gamper trophy.