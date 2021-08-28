Juve’s probable formation for Empoli encounter

After paying farewell for Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus players must shift back their focus on the important fixture against Empoli that is set to be played on Saturday night.

The Old Lady squandered two crucial points on the opening matchday of Serie A when Wojciech Szczesny’s shocking howlers gifted two goals for Udinese, as it ended 2-2 at the Dacia Arena.

Therefore, the Bianconeri can no longer afford to commit anymore mistakes, and a win at home against the Tuscans is mandatory at this point – especially with Inter winning their first two fixtures of the campaign.

According to ilBianconero, The Polish goalkeeper will maintain his starting spot in Max Allegri’s probable 4-3-3 lineup. Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci will once again marshal the defense, leaving club captain Giorgio Chiellini on the bench, after suffering a minor knock during the week.

Juan Cuadrado started the last match as a winger, but this time around, he could be pushed back to the right-back role, whilst Alex Sandro continues to feature on the opposite side.

The Colombian will thus allow Danilo to put on a shift in the Regista role, as Manuel Locatelli might not be ready to start a match just yet.

The Brazilian should be supported in the middle by Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi who will occupy the box-to-box roles for the second match in a row.

Finally, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are the natural choices in attack, and they will be supported by Federico Chiesa who is set for his first start of the campaign.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3) : Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Danilo, Bernardeschi; Chiesa, Dybala, Morata