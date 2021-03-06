ramsey
Juve’s probable formation for Lazio match

March 6, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Juventus are set to welcome Lazio at the Allianz stadium on Saturday night, and as usual, it is expected to be a complicated match against a tough opponent.

Simone Inzaghi’s men have always made life difficult for the Bianconeri, and the last-second equalizer earlier this season is a perfect example.

Cristiano Ronaldo had opened the scoring early at the Olimpico, but Felipe Caicedo pounced on a defensive fumble to earn a point for the Biancocelesti.

Juve are currently in the midst of an injury crisis, but Andrea Pirlo will try to field the best possible formation.

Wojciech Szczesny should be in goal, shielded by an emergency defensive lineup according to ilBianconero.

Merih Demiral will play alongside Danilo and Alex Sandro for the second match in a row.

Juan Cudrado is expected to make his return from injury in the right wingback role. The Colombian had been unavailable since the match against Napoli last month.

Thus, Federico Chiesa will probably be switched back to the left wingback role.

In the middle of the park, Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie are expected to start in the double pivot role, with Aaron Ramsey playing a little higher on the pitch.

It should be noted that Rodrigo Bentancur is out due to a positive Covid-19 test, whilst Arthur is still suffering from an injury.

Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo will once again start alongside Dejan Kulusevski.

Expected lineup (3-4-1-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Demiral, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Rabiot, Chiesa; Ramsey; Kulusevski, Ronaldo.

