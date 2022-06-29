After signing Dusan Vlahovic last summer, Juventus have decided to build a 4-3-3 formation around the Serbian bomber.

This practically meant showing Paulo Dybala the door and adding new stars who can occupy the wing roles.

And what better way to support the former Fiorentina than by reuniting him with one of his compatriots.

Following a stellar campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Bianconeri have laid their eyes on Filip Kostic. The winger led his side towards Europa League glory and was recognized by UEFA as the MVP of the tournament.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, the negotiations between Juventus and the Bundesliga club could drag until the end of the summer transfer market.

The source understands that Frankfurt have set their price at 20 million euros, a figure which Juventus find excessive for a 29-year-old whose contract expires in 12 months. Thus, the Italians aren’t willing to go beyond 15 millions.

On the other hand, the report believes that the Juventus management had already reached an agreement with Kostic on personal terms sometime ago. The deal would see the Serbian earn 2,5 million euros for the next three years.

The winger has been plying his trade in Germany since 2014 with Stuttgart and Hamburg before joining Frankfurt in 2018.