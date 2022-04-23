Raspadori
Juve’s pursuit of Sassuolo star could depend on other transfer dealings

April 23, 2022 - 6:00 pm

When Juventus take on Sassuolo on Monday evening, the Bianconeri fans will find some familiar names within Alessio Dionisi’s impressive lineup.

From Domenico Berardi and Gianluca Scamacca, all the way to Davide Frattesi and Hamed Junior Traorè, news reports have been linking the Old Lady with a variety of Neroverdi stars.

However, the most prominent name on the list might be Giacomo Raspadori. With Paulo Dybala leaving Turin at the end of the season, the Sassuolo youth product could be the ideal replacement for the departing Argentine star.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Sassuolo have put a price tag of 40 million euros on the back of the Juventus transfer target.

For their part, sporting director Federico Cherubini and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene will carefully lay out their plans for the next summer transfer market.

The Bianconeri have some interesting names on the shortlist, including the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho and Nicolò Zaniolo.

Thus, it will be necessary to understand if Juventus would be able to spend such a hefty figure on the young Italian striker while also bolstering the other departments.

In this regard, securing Champions League qualification would be paramount for the Old Lady in order to boost the club’s incomes and allow the management to attract several top stars for next season.

