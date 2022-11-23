With Juan Cuadrado having to play non-stop for several months, Juventus have realized the need for a new right-back.

Naturally, Federico Cherubini has identified several possible candidates for the role, but if reports were to be believed, the shortlist is anything but short.

After his fallout with José Mourinho, Roma wantaway Rick Karsdorp emerged as a natural candidate. Some of the other profiles who were recently mentioned include Spezia’s Emil Holm and Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier.

But it feels like the list is growing further with every new day. A new report has now added three additional candidates.

According to Sky Sport 24 reporter Manuele Baiocchini (via JuventusNews24), the Bianconeri are also tracking Wilfried Singo, Joakim Maehle and Leo Dubois.

Singo is a 22-year-old Ivorian right-back who has been growing from strength to strength since joining Torino in 2019. He is blessed with a strong physique and sharp technical skills.

As for Maehle, he’s currently featuring for Denmark in the World Cup and is also a staple in Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta. He’s 25-years-old and can play on either flank.

Finally, Dubois is a 28-year-old Frenchman who started his career at Nantes before moving to Lyon in 2018. Last summer, he joined Galatasaray. He’s arguably the least desirable option on the list.