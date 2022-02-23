Juve’s right of first refusal on Sassuolo youngster expired last summer

Following a slow start to the season, Hamed Junior Traorè bounced back since the turn of the new year.

The Ivorian has been reminding everyone why he’s considered to be amongst the best rising stars in Serie A.

The 22-year-old was the author of a recent brace against Roma and also scored a goal at the Allianz Stadium in the Coppa Italia quarter finals.

Therefore, Juventus have put the former Empoli man on their shortlist once again.

But according to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have allowed their right of first refusal to expire last summer.

The report explains how Sassuolo bought the midfielder in 2019 in synergy with the Old Lady.

While the Neroverdi paid 16 million euros for his services, Juventus had the right to sign him for 18 millions.

However, Federico Cherubini and company only had eyes for Manuel Locatelli last summer.

The source believes that the player’s value has well-increased now, and would cost the Bianconeri’s coffers much more.

Traorè is the older brother of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, who currently plays on loan at Rangers.

Juve FC say

Even though signing Traorè would have been a smart investment, we all remember the complicated situation that the new management had to endure in the summer.

Therefore, blaming Cherubini for missing out on the deal would be an unfair assessment. But if the player continues to shine, then it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to reconsider signing him next summer, even if he’d cost more.

After all, it’s better later than never.