After beating Chivas De Guadalajara in the first test, Juventus will now take on Barcelona in Dallas on their second test in the Soccer Champions Tour.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday night for North American viewers, and at the early hours of the morning for European viewers.

Following Paul Pogba’s injury, Max Allegri has been left with a depleted midfield. He already misses the services of Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey who remained at home for various reasons.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri’s middle of the park could include a surprise addition against Barcelona.

The source claims Matias Soulé could be a part of the midfield trio to the left of Manuel Locatelli, while Weston McKennie starts on the right.

The Argentine talent usually plays in a more advanced role, mostly as a winger, attacking midfielder or even a second striker.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Wojciech Szczesny should maintain his starting role in goal, while the defense could include Juan Cuadrado, Gleison Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci and Luca Pellegrini.

The source expects Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line, with Angel Di Maria on the right wing and Moise Kean on the opposite flank.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Bremer, Pellegrini; McKennie, Locatelli, Soulé; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Kean