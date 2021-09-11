Juve’s starting formation remains doubtful ahead of Napoli showdown

On Saturday evening, Juventus arrive to the Stadio Maradona to meet Napoli for the big showdown of Serie A matchday 3. Throughout the last 15 years or so, this fixture has proven to be one of the most complicated trips for the Old Lady throughout the campaign.

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, the absence of his five South American players (who retuned late from international duty) plus Federico Chiesa (who sustained a slight knock) left him with a depleted squad and some major headaches.

Fans and observers alike are still wondering which formation will the Bianconeri adopt for the big clash, with some expecting a three-man backline, while others believing that the manager will confirm his four-man defense once again.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri’s probable lineup will be 4-3-3, with a complete Italian backline. Giorgio Chiellini is expected to feature alongside Leonardo Bonucci, with Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Pellegrini covering for the absent South American fullbacks – Danilo, Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado.

Manuel Locatelli should make his first start for Juventus in the Regista role, with Weston McKennie to his right, and Adrien Rabiot on his left. Alvaro Morata will lead the attack, flanked by Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Bernardeschi.

However, the source maintains a 40% for Matthijs de Ligt to start instead of either Pellegrini or Bernardeschi – which would basically change the entire tactical formation, and transform it to 3-5-2.

We’ll only find out the truth once the official lineup is out an hour prior to the kickoff.