Juventus’ late-season gamble comes with a familiar name and fresh ideas. With the latest Juventus news of Igor Tudor stepping in as the new Bianconeri manager after Thiago Motta’s departure, Juve are aiming to reinvigorate their Serie A campaign and secure a crucial top-4 finish this season.

There’s some optimism in Turin with Tudor, who served as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant in the 2020/21 season. Igor brings a new aggressive pressing approach to the Juventus games, so will those adjustments be enough to get a seat for the team in the UCL next season?

(Photo by Daniele Badolato/Getty images)

Tactical Shifts Since Tudor Took Charge

Under Thiago Motta, Juventus played with either a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, as the former coach built from the back and prioritized extended midfield possession. Igor Tudor introduced fresh ideas immediately, using a 3-4-2-1 formation with fluid attacking play. Juventus scored six goals and conceded only three in Tudor’s first five games, while they conceded 12 goals in the last five games for Motta.

Juventus are now playing with some aggressive offensive transactions, and they are organized in the back with captain Manuel Locatelli playing a deeper role to control the pace. Igor Tudor Juventus is a modern team that relies on high pressure and creating many scoring opportunities.

Immediate Impact on Performance

The Bianconeri have won three games, drawn one, and lost one under Igor Tudor so far. The Croatian coach has brought back the motivation for the team, as they now have the lead in the top-four race over teams like Roma and Lazio with four games left.

Tudor started his campaign with a crucial 1-0 win over Genoa, and he followed that by stopping Roma’s seven-game winning streak in Serie A by drawing in a tough away match. Juve beat Lecce and Monza as well, but they fell short against Parma despite having 66% possession and 16 shots compared to Parma’s six shots, so they created their chances but weren’t clinical enough.

What’s Ahead: Bologna, Lazio, and Beyond

The remaining four games for Juventus in Serie A will be against Bologna, Lazio, Udinese, and Venezia, with Udinese being the only home game. It’s crucial for Juve to win the next two matchups, as both Bologna and Lazio are direct top-four contenders. Meanwhile, Venezia are in the relegation zone and desperate to stay up, making that match no easy task either.

Juventus will miss Kenan Yildiz against Bologna and Lazio, having received a red card against Monza last Saturday. Teun Koopmeiners, Federico Gatti, and Dusan Vlahovic are also doubtful due to injuries. Tudor Juventus have players who can fill in on the offense, as Timothy Weah and Francisco Conceicao were on the bench last game but could start this one if needed.

Visiting the BetZillion platform will definitely help you capitalize on your football knowledge and fans’ interest. It’s a good destination for punters who want to stay in touch with the latest team updates before crucial matches, or simply check the best online Serie A betting sites in their country. Built by sports lovers, the platform is focused on users’ core interests, offering some smart tips and betting recommendations, with the final decision being up to you.

Can Juve Clinch Top 4?

In short, yes, they can clinch a top-four spot, but they need to step up in the last few games. The Bianconeri are sitting in fourth place with 62 points, Bologna have 61, while Roma and Lazio have 60. Atalanta aren’t far ahead either in third place with 65 points, so anything can happen in the last month. Igor Tudor’s new formation and high spirits give Juve the edge of a new manager bounce, and they have shown some improvements on the defense and offense in a short time.