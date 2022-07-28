To say that the last campaign was a disappointing one for Juventus would be a major understatement. Despite securing a Top four finish, Max Allegri’s men were far from inspiring and ended the season empty-handed.

Nonetheless, the emergence of Fabio Miretti was one of the few bright spots in a largely underwhelming season. The teenager rose to prominence in the later stages when taking advantage of an injury crisis to cement himself a starting role with the first team.

The young midfielder’s performances have surely caught the eye and could earn him a regular spot in the senior squad starting next season.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Miretti is currently training in Revello while on vacation in order to maintain his optimal physical condition before rejoining the Juventus camp.

After taking part in the U-19 European Championships with the Italian national team, the Bianconeri granted the youngster extra weeks of rest which explains his absence from the US tour.

While his father Livio admits his son’s disappointment over missing out on the tour, he assures that Fabio will hit the ground running upon his return.

Juve FC say

Since making his senior debut for Juventus, Miretti’s great traits have been plain to see. This young man as all the makings of a top star, and it appears that he also possesses the right mentality required to achieve his ambitious goals.

First thing on the agenda of the 19-year-old will be winning his internal battle for a spot in the squad against fellow youngsters Nicolò Fagioli and Rovella.