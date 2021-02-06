Juve’s tranfer market reinvents Kuluseveski’s role

Although Dejan Kuluseveski is one of the most promising talents in Italian football, the young Swede found some difficulties in breaking through Juve’s starting lineup.

However, Calciomercato.com explains how a disappointing transfer market session has offered the former Atalanta man a new tactical role.

It’s not a secret that a new striker was high on Fabio Paratici’s priority list in January. Nevertheless, a transfer never materialized.

Gianluca Scamacca was arguably the most likely contender to make his landing in Turin, but the Italian champions couldn’t reach an agreement with his parent club Sassuolo.

Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala remained the only three strikers within Andrea Pirlo’s first squad, and with the Argentine being out with an injury for the last few weeks, the tactician had to improvise a solution.

Kuluseveski had previously been deployed in various roles throughout the campaign, including a winger, a trequartista and a midfielder, but with his coach now leaning towards a 4-4-2 formation, the 20-year-old is finding less and less space in the midfield.

Pirlo often opts for a less conventional winger on one side – mainly Weston McKennie or Aaron Ramsey – with Federico Chiesa operating on the opposing flank.

Thus, Kulusevski’s best chance at gaining playing time was transforming to a second striker, and take advantage of the absence of Dybala.

Whilst the report states that the former Parma winger was unimpressive against Inter in the semi finals of the Coppa Italia, it must be said that the young man needs additional time to adapt to his new tactical role.

In conclusion, a mixture between an underwhelming transfer session and the player’s failure to cement himself a starting role in his original position, ended up creating a new opportunity for the Sweden international, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to take the ball and run with it.