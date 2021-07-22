Juve’s transfer target likely to remain at PSG next season

Since his days at Inter, Mauro Icardi has been on Juve’s radar. The Argentine often terrorized the Bianconeri’s goal whilst against them, even during his stint at Sampdoria early in his career.

After a fallout with the Nerazzurri management, the 28-year-old moved to Paris Saint Germain. But despite a decent goal-scoring record, the striker found it hard to break through a starting lineup containing the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and his compatriot, Angel Di Maria.

Therefore, some expected the controversial player to take his business elsewhere this summer, however, this seems to be an unlikely prospect in the current circumstances, at least according to ilBianconero.

Icardi has been linked with a move to Juventus once again this summer, but the report explains how such transfer depends on other factors.

According to the source, the former Inter captain would only make the move to Turin if Cristiano Ronaldo goes in the opposite direction.

The Portuguese legend has in turn been linked with an exit this summer – and PSG seem to be his last resort – and yet, this transfer can’t be sealed unless Mbappé leaves for Real Madrid.

Los Merengues’ dream of signing the young French star is not a secret for anyone, but such an enormous deal is highly unlikely to be conducted amidst the current financial troubles related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, CR7 is expected to remain in Turin, whilst Icardi stays for another season in the French capital. The latter appears to have confirmed the news with his Instagram post.

The striker dropped a picture of himself in a PSG jersey, saying “we continue”, whilst tagging the official account of his club.