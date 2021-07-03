Juve’s two returning defenders could end up staying at the club

After failing to cement themselves as pillars for the club, Juventus sent Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio on loan last season.

However, the two players are back in Turin, and they could both end up staying as a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad for the next campaign.

According to ilBianconero, Rugani could be set to remain at the club, especially if Merih Demiral ends up being sold.

The Turkish international might be looking to relaunch his career elsewhere following two underwhelming seasons with the Bianconeri, and is currently tracked by Roma, Atalanta, as well as Premier League clubs.

Moreover, Rugani’s agent also revealed that his client is well-appreciated by the returning manager and had always been treated well by the club.

The center back suffered from an injury-plagued stint at Stade Rennais last season, before spending the second part of the season on loan at Cagliari.

On the other hand, Calciomercato (via ilBianconero) believes that De Sciglio could also stay in Turin following the return of Allegri – whom he shares a great relationship with.

The fullback spent the last campaign on loan at Lyon, and was expected to earn himself a permanent move to the French side.

Nonetheless, the Ligue 1 side’s financial difficulties, as well as the departure of coach Rudi Garcia, have complicated the move.

Although the report mentions Villarreal and Everton as potential suitors for the former Milan man, none of them is yet to come up with a concrete offer.