Juve’s victory couldn’t loosen up the tense atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium

They say a victory is the best remedy in football. But following Juve’s woeful September, the team may have to collect several wins in order to genuinely reconcile with their disappointed fanbase.

On Sunday, Max Allegri’s men earned three points at the expense of Thiago Motta’s Bologna. Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik were all on target in what turned out to be a one-sided affair.

But according to Calciomercato, the atmosphere at the half-empty Allianz Stadium remained tense from start to finish.

It all started prior to the match, when a group of 50 Ultras made their presence felt at the J-Hotel where the squad was gathering.

The players also received an unpleasant welcome when their bus arrived at the Stadium.

Before kickoff, the source claims there were chants against the hierarchy inside the stadium, with other choirs in support of vice-president Pavel Nedved.

When the formation was announced before the match, Allegri’s name was jeered by a section of the crowd. The same for club captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Finally, the players skipped the customary post-match celebration in front of the Curva Sud, promoting more whistles and jeers from the Ultras while the Bianconeri stars were exiting the pitch.