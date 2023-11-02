Juventus are the most successful team in the history of men’s professional football in Italy. They have won the title of top-flight football in the country more times than any other club.

However, the last time they won the league was back in 2019/20. On October 21, 2023, they travelled away to the San Siro Stadium to play AC Milan and won 1-0, thanks to a goal by Manuel Locatelli in the 63rd minute.

The question being asked here is, was the ‘Old Lady’s’ win over AC Milan an essential victory in this season’s title hopes? Let’s dive in to find out.

Can Juventus win the 2023/24 Serie A campaign?

It’s still too early to say who might win Serie A this season. However, based on the latest average odds, Inter Milan are the odds-on favourite to win the 2023/24 Serie A outright.

The season will end on May 26, 2024, but it could be decided earlier if any of the teams end up too far ahead of everyone else in terms of points. Here are the latest odds for the four teams with the best chance at winning Serie A this season.

Included with the odds are all three formats (decimal, fractional, and American/moneyline) and the implied probability rate (IPR):

Inter Milan – the odds-on favourite to win the 2023/24 Serie A title outright at 2.25 (decimal odds), +125 (American/moneyline odds), or 5/4 (fractional odds). Therefore, the implied probability rate of them going on to win this year is 44.40%

AC Milan – the second odds-on favourite at 3.25 (decimal), +225 (American/moneyline), or 9/4 (fractional) = 30.80% IPR

Juventus – the third odds-on favourite at 4.50 (decimal), +350 (American/moneyline), or 7/2 (fractional) = 22.20% IPR

Napoli – the fourth odds-on favourite at 9.00 (decimal), +800 (American/moneyline), or 8/1 (fractional) = 11.10% IPR

In other words, Inter Milan right now would be the ‘safer’ bet. However, the thing to remember with sports betting is that the odds are subject to change at any time and that anything can happen in football to upset the odds. In other words, no bets are guaranteed to return a profit.

How have Juventus performed so far?

In their opening game of the season, they could only manage a goalless draw at home against Atalanta. They went on to beat Udinese 3-0 away, draw 1-1 at home with Bologna, and beat Empoli 2-0 away.

Their next home game saw them beat Lazio 3-1, before losing 4-2 away to Sassuolo. They beat Lecce 1-0 at home (known as the Allianz Stadium for sponsorship reasons). They also went on to draw 1-1 away with Atalanta and beat Torino 2-0 at home before their most recent result, which saw them beat AC Milan 1-0 away.

Upcoming Fixtures

On October 28, they are at home to Verona, and then on November 5, they travel away to play Fiorentina. Other teams they face in November and December are Cagliari (home game), Inter (home), Monza (away), Napoli (home), Genoa (away), Frosinone (away), and Roma (home).