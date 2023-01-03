While Max Allegri is making his final preparations before tomorrow’s restart, the Juventus manager has one major headache on the right flank. With Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio out injured, the manager will have to improvise a solution ahead of Wednesday’s encounter against Cremonese.

Naturally, fans and observers alike expect the Bianconeri to find a solution on the transfer market since we’re already in January. However, a report believes that the management could instead opt for internal solutions.

According to Corriere di Torino via TuttoJuve, Juventus will test Marley Aké and Tommaso Barbieri in the upcoming matches before making a decision.

If one of the two young men proves himself to be competent enough for a permanent role, then Allegri would rotate him with Cuadrado for the rest of the campaign. If not, then sporting director Federico Cherubini will resort to the market.

Aké is originally a winger who signed for Juventus in 2021 after impressing at Marseille. He missed the first part of the campaign with an injury, and it remains to be seen if he can transform himself into a wingback.

On the other hand, Barbieri makes for a more natural fit since he’s originally a fullback who enjoys darting forward. However, he’s even less experienced than the Frenchman.

As for tomorrow’s match, several reports expect Weston McKennie to get the nod on the right lane.