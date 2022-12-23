Juve’s World Cup stars can lift team

In recent times, there hasn’t been much great news coming from Juventus’ Turin base but it is still clear to see that success and controversy are never far apart when the Old Lady of Italian football comes to question. While all the football lovers focused on the 2022 World Cup that’s recently concluded, another scandal was unearthed at Juventus and massive resignations followed after allegations of false accounting.

Juventus’ relegation from the Serie A after the Calciopoli scandal is still fresh in. The memory among Juve fans as the club was stripped of two league titles has passed as one of the most painful acts in the team’s recent history. In recent seasons, things haven’t also gone well at the club. The hefty fee paid to get Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t translate in the club winning the coveted UEFA Champions League title and it left the club in deep debt, especially after Covid 19 struck at around this same period.

The start to this season hasn’t in particular helped ease matters and with every game, the pressure has been mounting on Max Allegri, who is clearly walking on thin ice. The past few matches have however gone well and after the World Cup, Allegri will be keen on building on the gains.

Among the top gains is the great competition some of the Juventus players have had at the 2022 World Cup. A number of them return to Turin as world champions, and this should lift the spirits at Juventus, just what they need for an already shaky campaign.

With six straight wins in the Italian Serie A ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Juventus have a strong point to pick from when action resumes.

Among the key players expected to lift Juventus coming into this game is Angel Di Maria. The Argentine forward was crucial for his nation in the 2022 World Cup, winning the penalty for the opening goals scored by Lionel Messi, before scoring one to give Argentina a commanding lead and set them well on the way to winning the World Cup.

Leandro Paredes was also crucial for Argentina in the final game of the World Cup and throughout the competition. When needed for defensive cover, Paredes can be a great option, but his attacking qualities are not in doubt either.

Adrien Rabiot was a losing finalist at the World Cup final but until getting subbed with suspicion of a concussion, he was key for France in midfield and there is a lot to his defensive game that Juventus will tap on, the team having done well defensively this season in the Serie A.

The fact that Juventus returns to action at the start of 2023 gives these players and others who were at the World Cup ample time to rest and recharge. For their morale, it will lift the Turin club and fans to stay up there as the club that has had the most World Cup winners in history. Paredes and Di Maria’s participation in this Argentina team makes it a total of 27 Juve players to have won the World Cup.