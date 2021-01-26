Juve’s young star could be the solution for the 4th striker dilemma

Since the beginning of the current campaign, an issue had been spotted within the Juventus squad.

Whilst Andrea Pirlo has three star names at his disposal in attack – Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata – the Old Lady doesn’t have enough depth to cover the striking department, especially during this extremely packed season.

The club was left exposed in attack, more often due to Dybala’s recurring physical problems.

Although the Bianconeri were expected to buy another name in attack by now, the January transfer session is about to end, and the Italian champions are yet to be fully convinced by any of the names available on the strikers’ market.

While another attacker could still arrive in the upcoming days, Juve could fix this problem with an internal solution.

According to ilBianconero, Pirlo has slowly been convinced that deploying Dejan Kulusevski in attack would be a much better option than the proposed strikers who could arrive this month.

The report adds that Fabio Paratici has repeatedly claimed that a new striker would only arrive if the right conditions are met.

Since Pirlo is a fan of experiments, the young Swede – who is originally considered as a winger or an attacking midfielder – has been deployed as a second striker on multiple occasions, and the Italian tactician has been reportedly pleased with the outcome.

The former Atalanta youngster has featured in attack lately against the likes of Bologna and Napoli in the Super Cup.

On Wednesday, he’s expected to reunite with Alvaro Morata upfront in the Coppa Italia quarter final fixture against Spal.

The pair had previously played together in the previous round against Genoa, and Kulusevski seized the opportunity by scoring a goal and providing an assist for his Spanish teammate.