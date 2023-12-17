Juventus loanee Kaio Jorge showcased his potential over the weekend by scoring his first goal for Frosinone from the penalty spot. Since joining the Italian top flight, Jorge has faced challenges due to various injuries, significantly impacting his playing time.

Following his recovery from an injury that kept him sidelined for 500 days, Juventus opted to send him on loan to Frosinone last summer. The decision was made with the understanding that he might struggle to secure playing time if he remained in Turin, and the club was optimistic that he could break into Frosinone’s first team.

Despite facing difficulties at Frosinone, Jorge finally found the back of the net over the weekend, a development that reportedly pleased Juventus. According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are delighted with Jorge’s progress and are focused on him returning to peak form after such a prolonged injury layoff.

The report suggests that Juventus may consider sending Jorge out on loan again in the summer when he returns to Turin. The primary objective is to ensure he regains his best form while on the books of the Bianconeri before being considered a regular contributor to the team.

Juve FC Says

It is great that Jorge has found a goal and that will fill him with confidence ahead of his other games of the season.