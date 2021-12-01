Kaio Jorge could be set for a January loan move – Here’s the list of his potential suitors

Following his arrival to Turin last summer, Kaio Jorge was immediately thrusted into the first squad at Juventus.

But we all know the drill by now. Youngsters rarely receive proper playing time at the club, which is a general issue within Italian football.

The Brazilian has only featured for the Bianconeri on five occasions this season, and all of them as a second half substitute. He only played once from more than 10 minutes.

Moreover, the former Santos man wasn’t even in the list for the Champions League.

Therefore, the Old Lady could be considering sending him on loan next January, and Calciomercato (via ilBianconero) has named his potential suitors.

The list contains three mid-table Serie A clubs, who are Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Udinese.

Juve FC say

Unless Kaio’s playing time improves between now and January, a temporary loan deal to another top-tier Italian club could be the ideal solution for all parties – especially the player who needs to gain some Serie A experience.

But which amongst the named clubs would prove to be the best destination?

Sassuolo are known for giving chances for talented young stars, and their current crop is a prime example.

But in the presence of Domenico Berardi, Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori, the 19-year-old could again suffer for playing time.

At Udinese, he can form a partnership with their new Portuguese center forward Beto which could be a beneficial move.

But Sampdoria might just be the most fitting destination. The Ligurians have savvy veterans in Fabio Quagliarella and Francesco Caputo who can teach a young striker a thing or two, and they lack a dynamic young forward who can add a new dimension to their attack.