Kaio Jorge could convince Juventus to drop their interest in young Italian striker

Despite the quiet summer transfer market, some interesting names announced their arrivals to Juventus during the off-season.

Following a long transfer saga that involved several European clubs, the Bianconeri won the race for Kaio Jorge’s signature.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting rising talents in Brazil after impressing during his time at Santos.

The young striker had to wait until last weekend to make his debut for the club after sustaining an injury early in the season. Max Allegri brought in Kaio during the last minutes of the derby clash against Torino.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, everyone at the club is impressed with the Brazilian starlet, and this could affect the future of one of the club’s transfer targets.

In the last few weeks, Lorenzo Lucca has been repeatedly linked with a switch to one of the big Serie A clubs, including Juventus.

The giant center forward is on an impressive goal-scoring form for Serie B side Pisa, earning himself a long list of admirers.

Nonetheless, the report claims that Kaio’s talent could prompt the Old Lady’s directors to drop their interest in Lucca, and instead focus on the current core.

This source believes that Juve’s attack next season could be composed of Kaio, Moise Kean, Paulo Dybala with one between Alvaro Morata and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.