Kaio Jorge could feature for Juventus U23 on Wednesday

Beside of a late cameo against Torino in the Derby della Mole, Juventus fans are yet to truly see Kaio Jorge in action during an official match.

The young Brazilian made the move from Santos to Turin last summer following a transfer saga that included several top European clubs.

The striker is undoubtedly blessed with an incredible talent, but the fans have been wondering whether he can make up for his lack of experience and play an integral part in Max Allegri’s team from the get go.

At the moment, it appears that the Italian manager will take his time before he begins to truly rely on the services of the 19-year-old.

According to an official statement from the club (via ilBianconero), Kaio will be training with the Juventus U23 squad this week.

“This afternoon, Kaio Jorge will train at the Vinovo Training Center with Mister Zauli’s Under23 team and will be available for tomorrow’s match against AlbinoLeffe,” read the statement.

The Bianconeri’s U23 squad currently plays in Serie C, and they will travel to meet Albinoleffe on Wednesday.

The Brazilian starlet was left out from the Champions League group stages list, which explains why he didn’t travel to Russia with Allegri’s squad for the encounter against Zenit.

However, it remains to be seen if the club intends on playing Kaio with the younger squad on a regular basis so he can gain experience in Italy.