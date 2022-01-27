Kaio Jorge could leave Juventus on loan with two Serie A sides mentioned as possible destinations

Despite the big aura that accompanied his arrival last summer, Kaio Jorge is yet to prove his worth at Juventus.

The Brazilian is only 20 years of age, and the club’s tough situation this season prohibited Max Allegri from giving more time to his younger players.

Nevertheless, the striker’s talent is far from being doubted at this point, but the question remains whether or not the Bianconeri should allow him to leave on loan in order to gain some vital playing time.

According to Corriere della Sera (via LazioNews24), Juventus have proposed Kaio’s services to Lazio and Cagliari.

The former Santos player has only made nine Serie A appearances thus far this season, all of them coming from the bench. He is yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

With Dusan Vlahovic’s imminent arrival, the youngster’s playing time could be further reduced.

From Lazio’s perspective (as described by The Laziali), the capital side will only be consider such move if the deal for Atalanta’s Aleksej Miranchuk falls through or if their youngster Raul Moro moves to La Liga side Espanyol on loan.

On the other hand, Juventus are said to be in negotiations with Cagliari for the transfer of Nahitan Nandez, so perhaps Kaio’s loan move towards Sardinia could eventually be used as a sweetener for the Uruguayan’s deal.