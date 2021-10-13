Kaio Jorge could start against AS Roma at the weekend

Massimiliano Allegri still doesn’t know how to set his team up for their match against AS Roma this weekend, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Tuttojuve.

And this could open up the chance for Kaio Jorge to start the match for the Bianconeri.

The game is a huge clash and could halt Juventus’ recent momentum that has seen them win four consecutive competitive matches.

It can also boost their confidence even more ahead of their next few fixtures if they can win it.

The report says Jorge was in fine form during Juve’s friendly against Alexandria and his performance impressed Allegri.

The Brazilian could now be given the nod in attack ahead of Moise Kean.

The main reason Allegri is thinking about involving him from the start is that he would be without Alvaro Morata and probably Paulo Dybala as well.

The latter has returned to training, but it remains unclear if he is fit enough to start the match.

Another alternative to Jorge would be to field either Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi in a false 9 role.

Juve wants a win from that game and Allegri will be hard at work in thinking about how he can get the better of Jose Mourinho.