Kaio Jorge returned with a bang with a hat-trick as Juventus defeated their Next Gen team 8-0 yesterday and the Brazilian is beyond delighted.

Jorge suffered a serious injury last year that has kept him out for over 500 days. The Brazilian has been working hard behind the scenes to get back to peak fitness.

Max Allegri did not take him on the tour of the United States, so he was a surprise participant in the intra-club game but made a statement with his performance.

After the game, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I hadn’t played for a long time. I’m very happy with this opportunity. I didn’t expect to play so much today, but I feel good. Thanks to the physiotherapists, me in particular that he was very good. I can help a lot. I’m very happy, today was a good opportunity for me, I wanted to play a little more and I did well.”

Responding to rumours about his future, he added: “I want to stay here.”

Juve FC Says

Jorge has been very unlucky with injuries and we are delighted he is back to fitness now.

He adds depth to our attacking options and might influence our decisions in the final weeks of the transfer window.

As we struggle to add Romelu Lukaku to our squad, Jorge could add some goals to the team, as he showed in his performance against the Next Gen side.