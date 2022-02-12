Kaio Jorge has a new loan offer and will make a decision in the next few days

Despite the closure of the January transfer market in Italy and the rest of the major European leagues, speculations are still surrounding the future of Kaio Jorge.

The Brazilian arrived to Juventus last summer, but found very little space in Max Allegri’s formation thus far.

The former Santos wonderkid is yet to make his first start for the Old Lady, and could have joined another team on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Allegri has recently mentioned Sassuolo as one of the player’s possible destinations in January, however, the young striker decided to remain in Turin.

And yet, Kaio will have to make another decision, as a new suitor appears on the scene.

According to Calciomercato, Basel have made an official offer to take the 20-year-old on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Unlike the major European leagues, the transfer window in Switzerland remains open until the 15th of February, which means that the decision will be made in the next few days.

The source adds that Juventus are willing to accept the offer, but have left the last call for the player himself.

Juve FC say

Following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, Kaio’s chances of earning play time has been further reduced. Moreover, he remains out of the Champions League list.

However, a loan move to another nation could be a double-edged sword. Surely Basel will provide the striker with more minutes on the pitch, but would an experience in the Swiss league truly help his chances of earning more playing time in Turin next season?