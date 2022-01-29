Kaio Jorge has two offers in Serie A and another two from abroad

Last summer, Juventus beat off some stern competition to secure the signing of Kaio Jorge.

The 20-year-old had cemented himself as one of the best rising talent in Brazil, and had been courted by a host of European clubs.

But at his tender age, it was always going a tough task for the youngster to establish himself as one of the pillars at a club that is in turmoil.

The former Santos star is yet to have his maiden Serie A start, as all of his appearances have come from the bench. He has also failed to contribute in scoring for the first team.

With Dusan Vlahovic added to the fold, Kaio will probably see his role further decreased. Thus, a temporary move could be the best solution for the player.

According to Calciomercato, the young striker has four clubs interested in his services for the rest of the season.

In addition to struggling Serie A duo Cagliari and Salernitana. Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and La Liga’s Granada are also options for the player.

Juve FC say

With intensifying reports all indicating towards an exit, it appears that Kaio could indeed embark on a temporary adventure until the end of the season.

While the likes of Cagliari and Salernitana will provide him with important Serie A experience, playing for struggling sides could limit the attacker’s ability to shine.

On the other hand, playing in Germany or Spain could be a more enjoyable experience for the youngster.