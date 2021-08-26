Kaio Jorge impressed by club ethos and names team-mates he admires

Summer signing Kaio Jorge was unveiled by Juventus yesterday with his new shirt number of 21, and named the players he admires within the squad.

The Brazilian arrives with a strong following, having been the subject of interest from a number of top European sides before the Old Lady beat off the opposition to land his signature.

The forward was officially unveiled to the fans yesterday, and named the likes of CR7, Dybala and Chiellini as current players who he admires.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always inspired me,” Kaio admitted(via Juventus.com). “I always used to watch videos of him on YouTube. He’s a brilliant player and I hope to learn a lot from him. He’s already given me a lot of advice – he’s a fantastic person. There are other Juventus players that I really admire, like Dybala and Chiellini, who is an exemplary person.”

Jorge also insisted that he was ‘impressed’ by what he had seen behind the scenes thus far, having been with the squad in Turin over the last weeks.

“I’ve been impressed by the operation behind Juventus,” he added. “Everybody here is giving their all, every day. They’ve made me feel very welcome and I’m getting on well. I’m happy.”

Jorge is currently sidelined with a minor injury, but will hopefully be able to return to full training before the end of the international break.

Is the youngster expected to pick up many minutes this term in our star-studded squad?

Patrick