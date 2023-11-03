Kaio Jorge left Juventus for Frosinone at the beginning of this season to secure playing time after being out of action for approximately 500 days.

The attacker was aware that he wouldn’t get much playing time at Juventus this season and thus opted for a loan move to the newly promoted club.

While some players might see the opportunity at smaller clubs as a chance for a permanent transfer to continue playing regularly, it doesn’t appear to be the case for Jorge. The Brazilian has made it clear that he is determined to make an impact at Juventus.

As he adapts to his new environment and aims to secure regular playing time at Frosinone, he was asked about the possibility of a permanent stay with them, and he insisted that he intends to return to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I want to return to Juve, it’s obvious. Today I am here in Frosinone, a team that welcomed me very well. I thank everyone for this, but I want to show how much I am worth to return to Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Jorge is a top talent and needs to get a run of games and prove his worth before the end of this season.

If he does not do well at Frosinone, he will need another loan spell before he gets a chance at Juve.