Kaio Jorge is a wanted man in January – But what will Juventus decide?

While the vast majority of players who sign for Juventus before celebrating their 21st birthday end up joining the club’s youth squads (including the U23 side), few can escape this internship period based on their sensational talent.

During his time with Santos, Kaio Jorge had cemented himself as one of the best talents in Brazilian football.

Therefore, the Bianconeri immediately thrust him into the first team upon his arrival last summer.

The young striker found little playing time during the earlier stages of the campaign, but in the absence of Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, the manager is somewhat forced to rely on him.

According to Calciomercato, half of the Serie A clubs want Kaio’s services on loan in January, but Juventus are reluctant to sanction his exit.

The source expects the Brazilian to play a key role for the Bianconeri in the last two matches of the year against Bologna and Cagliari amidst the absence of several key players upfront.

How Kaio performs in these fixtures could be the crucial factor that decides where he’ll spent the rest of the season.

If the youngster proves that he’s ready to be take the black and white world by storm, then he should stay in Turin.

If not, then the management could allow him to join another Serie A side on a temporary basis in order to gain some vital experience in Italy’s top tier.