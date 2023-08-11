Frosinone is demonstrating a strong desire to fortify their squad during the current transfer window, with a considerable portion of their recruitment efforts targeted towards players from Juventus.

Matias Soule and Enzo Barrenechea have already emerged as potential additions linked to Frosinone, viewed as promising young talents who could make valuable contributions to their team.

Expanding their pursuits, Frosinone’s interest extends to Kaio Jorge, as reported by Football Italia. The young player has recently recovered from a long-term injury that kept him sidelined for approximately 500 days. Demonstrating his resurgence, Jorge showcased his prowess by scoring a hat trick in his most recent match.

Considering his comeback and the competition for playing time at Juventus, where multiple attackers are vying for spots and with the potential addition of Romelu Lukaku, the prospect of regular opportunities for Jorge might be limited.

In light of these factors, Frosinone is actively seeking to secure Jorge’s services on loan. Their offer includes the commitment to provide him with consistent playing time, facilitating his journey towards regaining peak form before his eventual return to Juventus. This proposition aligns with Frosinone’s determination to bolster their squad while aiding Jorge’s revival from injury.

Juve FC Says

Jorge needs game time and sending him on loan to Frosinone might be a very good idea, all things being equal.

He will play regularly there and compete against tough opponents in the top flight instead of just training back in Turin.