Kaio Jorge, the Brazilian player who suffered a serious injury while playing for Juventus Next Gen last season, has been out of action for over a year. His injury was a significant setback, and his road to full recovery and regular first-team game time has been challenging.

Fans were optimistic that Jorge would be fit enough to join the first team for their pre-season training camp this summer. However, that hasn’t been the case. Nonetheless, there is good news as the player has shown significant progress in his recovery.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Jorge is now training with the Juventus Next Gen side, indicating that he is making strides in his rehabilitation process. While he is not yet part of the first-team setup, he is making encouraging progress and aiming to join the senior team at some point in the first half of the upcoming season.

For now, Jorge will continue his training with the Next Gen side, which is a positive step towards eventually featuring for the senior team. Juventus and the player are likely taking a cautious approach to ensure he is fully fit and ready to compete at the highest level before making a return to first-team action.

Juve FC Says

Jorge has been unlucky with this injury, as he could have gotten better as a player for our team by now.

There are talks of him leaving on loan, but we must be sure he is fully fit before considering that option.