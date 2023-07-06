jorge
Kaio Jorge returns to training after almost 500 days out with injury

July 6, 2023 - 11:00 am

Kaio Jorge has endured a string of misfortune during his time at Juventus, having been plagued by a severe long-term injury that has kept him sidelined for over a year.

The talented young Brazilian suffered the injury at the beginning of 2022 and has been undergoing rehabilitation since then. Unfortunately, the injury has proven to be significant, leading to multiple setbacks in his recovery process.

Juventus has exhibited patience and support for Jorge throughout this challenging period. However, the passage of time has continued to extend, suggesting that the injury he sustained may be particularly difficult to overcome.

Nonetheless, according to a report on Calciomercato, after a staggering absence of nearly 500 days, Jorge has returned to the club’s training facility. While it is still premature for him to be included in the team’s pre-season plans, the report suggests that he will undergo a personalised training regimen instead.

This approach acknowledges that Jorge’s recovery is ongoing and necessitates careful attention. Juventus aims to provide him with the necessary support to regain his fitness and form, but it appears that his return to full action will require more time.

Juve FC Says

Jorge has been very unlucky with his fitness in the last year, but it feels good to hear that he is back in action at the club and we expect him to continue progressing.

We do not need him to win a title, but the Brazilian does not deserve to be out of the game for so long at the start of his European adventure.

2 Comments

    Reply Uncle Petter July 6, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    What a great signing Paratici

    Reply Akhil Agrawal July 6, 2023 at 12:51 pm

    Juve loves broken legs players. Hope they sign a blank cheque to me if charity is in their bloods!

    • Leave a Reply

