Kaio Jorge reveals what Neymar told him about joining Juventus

Kaio Jorge has revealed that he spoke to Neymar about moving to Juventus and the PSG star told him to make the move.

The 19-year-old Brazilian was unveiled by Juventus and he discussed several things in his post-announcement interview.

He joined the Bianconeri from Santos after they saw off serious competition from AC Milan and Benfica.

He is expected to work with the club’s first team and will give Massimiliano Allegri another attacking option.

The former Santos youngster has chosen the number 21 shirt at the club and revealed that he chose it because of the lineup of stars who had used it at the club before he joined, including Andrea Pirlo and Zinedine Zidane.

He then revealed that he informed Neymar of his choice and his fellow Brazilian told him he would be happy if he made the move to Juve.

He said at a press conference as quoted by Football Italia: “I picked the No.21 because it belonged to many top players at Juventus: Pirlo, Zidane, Dybala and Higuain,” the striker revealed.

“Neymar told me he was happy I could join play for Juventus, I have no doubts I can grow as a person and as a footballer here.”