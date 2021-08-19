Kaio Jorge reveals why he chose 21 as his Juventus shirt number

New Juventus signing Kaio Jorge has revealed why he chose to wear the number 21 shirt at the club.

Jorge has just completed his transfer from Santos to Juve after a short negotiation between both clubs.

The FIFA Under17 World Cup 2019 top scorer had been at the end of his Santos deal and could have joined Juve for free in January.

But he wanted his former club to make some money from his sale and urged them to reach an agreement with Juve now.

Both clubs were able to thrash out a 3m euros agreement to be paid in two instalments by the Bianconeri.

The attacker will now become one of the forwards at the disposal of Max Allegri and he claims he chose to wear the number 21 shirt because previous club legends like Andrea Pirlo and Zinedine Zidane had worn it.

He said to JTV as quoted by Calciomercato: “I chose number 21 because great players have worn it here: Pirlo, Dybala, Zidane, Higuain. So I hope to score a lot with this shirt.”

Speaking on his attributes, he added: “I have already met my new teammates and the coach, they all welcomed me very well. I hope to train with them soon. I am a tactical player, intelligent, I move a lot on the pitch. I have great ease in scoring.”